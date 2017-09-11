Smith County man arrested after deputies find weapons, guns with missing serial numbers

A Tyler man is arrested after deputies respond to the scene of shots fired in Smith County and discover stolen weapons.

Miguel Zamudio, 51, was arrested and is now facing numerous charges including deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, tamper with Identification numbers, 2 counts of theft of a firearm, and he was also placed on an immigration hold.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 9, just before 11:30 p.m. deputies were called to the 10,100 block of FM 14, across from John Soules Food, in regards to shots fired.

Deputies discovered Zamudio standing in his doorway, armed with a rifle.

Zamudio gave deputies consent to search his house.

Deputies discovered numerous weapons, some that had been reported stolen in Smith County. A couple of weapons were also discovered with their serial numbers scratched off.

Zamudio told deputies that he did not fire the weapons but that he let others, who had come to look at the guns, fire them.

After hearing reports from others in the area who thought Zamudio was firing in their general direction, deputies decided to charge him with deadly conduct.

Zamudio is currently in the Smith County Jail. His bonds total $22,500.

