Motorcyclist killed Monday on I-20 in Gregg County

A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a fatal crash on I-20 in Gregg County.

Joel R. Choate, of Gladewater, was killed when a truck struck the motorcycle he was driving.

The wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m., four miles west of the Longview City limits on I-20.

A preliminary crash investigative report indicates that a 2013 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by 63-year old Junior E. Jones of Quitman, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 when it came upon a possibly disabled 1999 Honda Rebel motorcycle standing in the middle of the right lane of traffic.

The truck struck the motorcycle and Choate.

Choate was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by Judge James Mathis.

His body taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.

Jones was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.