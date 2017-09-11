Lindale officer injured while breaking up brawl, 2 charged with assault

A Lindale officer was injured Sunday night while trying to break up a brawl and two people have been arrested.

According to Chief Daniel Somes, the incident occurred at Love and War restaurant and bar in the 100 block of E. North St. Somes said the Officer Carlos Flores was working off-duty security at the venue when he was injured. His injuries were not life-threatening, the chief says.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident - William Joshua Potts, 32, of Grand Saline and Brian Douglas Wright, 34, of Alba.

Potts is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and assault causing bodily injury. His bond is set at $3,000. Wright is charged with assault causing bodily injury. His bond is also set at $3,000. Both remain in the Smith County Jail.

Somes said the investigation is ongoing.

