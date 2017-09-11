Tyler man arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop

A Tyler man is behind bars after attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop.

Ray Charles Hawkins, 49, of Tyler was pulled over by police on Friday, Sept. 8 around 11 p.m.

The officer performing the stop asked Hawkins to exit the vehicle but he refused.

Public Information Officer, Don Martin, with the Tyler Police Department tells KLTV the officer opened the door and attempted to escort Hawkins out of the vehicle but Hawkins put the vehicle in drive and hit the gas. The officer was knocked to the ground. Martin says the officer was not injured.

Officers followed Hawkins in pursuit to a residence on North Spring Street in Tyler.

A search of the vehicle uncovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, possession, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest, and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Hawkins is currently in the Smith County Jail. His bonds total $95,000.

