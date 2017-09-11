Six arrested in Smith County for selling alcohol to minors in undercover investigation

Six people were arrested in Smith County on Friday, Sept. 8, during an undercover investigation by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Dhiraj Mishra, 25 of Fort Worth, Ashley Oman, 30 of Flint, Jackie McKeown, 43, of Bullard, John Bustos, 25, of Tyler, Ali Mir, 57, of Tyler and Jan Adcock, 57, of Tyler were all arrested and charged with selling alcohol to minors.

Smith County investigators set up an operation to see how many establishments in Smith County were selling alcohol to minors.

Purchases by minors were attempted at 19 different locations in the county.

Of those 19 locations, six people sold to minors.

All 6 clerks, at each of those establishments, were arrested.

Bond for all has been set at $2,500 a piece.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.