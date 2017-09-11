Jack students wear red, white, and blue for Patriot Day

Students at Jack Elementary are showing their patriotism today in honor of September 11.

Staff and students at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School wore red, white, and blue and participated in a school-wide ceremony to honor Patriot Day.

"This event is particularly important to our campus because of our namesake, Dr. Bryan C. Jack," Patti Henderson, Jack Elementary School Principal, said.

Dr. Jack was the son of Tyler educators, a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, and a victim of the 9/11 attacks.

Jack Elementary School's mascot is the Patriot and their colors are red, white, and blue, in honor of Dr. Jack.

