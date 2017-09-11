9/11 ceremony on Tyler's downtown square honors fallen heroes

Smith County first responders, residents, and students gathered on the downtown Tyler square to remember September 11.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday, the public was invited to join in Revitalization of Patriotism, an event honoring emergency personnel who gave their lives on 9-11. Those from Smith County who have died in the line of duty since that day were also be remembered.

The event was also an opportunity to educate younger people, who may not remember 9-11.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.