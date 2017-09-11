Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and nice again. Highs in the lower 80s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s in a few places. Mostly sunny today with light north and northeasterly winds. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Another mild morning tomorrow with temperatures starting out near 60 degrees and warming back into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue through midweek, but with south winds returning to the forecast, a warming trend is expected. Upper 80s are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny and very warm Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s. Humidity will be rising through the weekend as well with afternoon temperatures in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. No real chance for rain is in the forecast for the next week.

