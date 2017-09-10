Longview mission continues with Harvey donations

With a hurricane hammering Florida and South Texas still trying to recover from Harvey, an East Texas mission is reminding people that relief supply donations will be desperately needed in the effort to help those affected.

The Highway 80 Rescue Mission is still taking donations to be taken to flood ravaged areas of south Texas. A POD at the mission in Longview has been filled up and emptied a couple of times already, and workers say that's something they want to keep doing.

"We do have food and water coming in, but now the necessity is cleaning supplies. A bunch of clean up that needs to be done," says mission manager Cedric Snoddy.

Having cared for the homeless and needy in Longview for decades, they know that a disaster on the scale of Harvey will take a long time and lots of donations to effect meaningful help.

"We never thought it would come to that big of a deal. It happened we've got to deal with it. We take donations anytime you get ready to bring them day or night," Snoddy says.

"We also have the capacity. We have a warehouse, we have large freezer space," says mission director Eric Burger.

And they will be sending teams to affected areas to distribute supplies.

"We got a crew going out next week and we're going to try to lend a helping hand as much as we can," says Snoddy.

And they know it will be a long time before it's over.

"This is what Highway 80's Rescue Mission is about. It's about helping people," Snoddy says.

Donations will be taken anytime night or day at any Highway 80 Rescue Mission location.



