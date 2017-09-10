Pepperoni-cheese pull-apart bread by Mama Steph

Whether you've got your grill out for tailgating or cooking on the patio, or even if you are inside in your kitchen, this cheese-y, gooey bread is the perfect appetizer to help you enjoy your favorite game!

Pepperoni-cheese bread by Mama Steph

Ingredients

1 pound loaf of uncut Italian bread

1 stick of butter

1 teaspoon minced garlic or garlic powder

1 bunch of green onions, trimmed and sliced

1 small package of pepperoni

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese



Method:



Place a large sheet or two narrow sheets of foil across a cookie sheet, then place bread atop it.

Use a serrated knife to cut a grid pattern deep into the bread, being careful not to cut it all the way through.



In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat, and add the garlic and onions. Cook for a few minutes to let the flavors meld.



Pour the butter over the cut bread, allowing it to flow into the crevices across the bread. Stuff the crevices with pepperoni next, and then wrap the bread with foil.



Bake for ten minutes at 350. Remove from oven, and increase oven temperature to 425.



Open the foil. Top the bread with the cheese, pressing carefully into the crevices. Then slide back into the hot oven and allow to bake until the cheese is golden and bubbly.

Enjoy!







