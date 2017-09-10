DPS: Scene cleared after motorcycle wreck on CR 25, no reportable injuries

DPS and emergency crews responded to a motorcycle wreck Sunday morning.

According to DPS, the wreck happened on County Road 35, just south of County Road 328.

The motorcycle was reported to be fully engulfed in flames.

DPS said that there were no reportable injuries and that the scene has been cleared at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

