Saturday Night Lights Wrap: Tyler Lee, Harmony, and Waskom - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Saturday Night Lights Wrap: Tyler Lee, Harmony, and Waskom

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

For the second week in a row high school football fans got a treat with Saturday match-ups. 

In the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Classic, Tyler Lee hosted Corsicana. Meanwhile in Longview, Harmony and Waskom went toe to toe. Check out the video for highlights and results. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly