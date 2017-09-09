Lufkin woman struts her stuff at Longview body building competition

A big event in Longview lost a few competitors and vendors from the Houston area that couldn’t make it because of recovery efforts after hurricane Harvey.

But organizers say the National Physique Committee East Texas Championships was still a success. Competitors from several states were at Maude Cobb Convention Center pumping and posing for judges who picked the best of the best in several categories.

A 39 year-old Lufkin woman has only competed in an NPC event once before.

Lacey Keath has been working out twice a day every day since April to bring out as much definition as possible.

“Working out is the easy part,” Lacey said.

But you are what you eat.

“And the hardest part for me is the diet. The last month the carbohydrates are restricted. I measure every single thing that goes into my mouth,” Lacey said.

She says she wasn’t an athlete in school, but always tried to stay in shape, then:

“The past five or six years I started enjoying the lifting, and the more I lifted the more my muscles developed,” Lacey stated.

So she entered this, her second competition.

“I still have a long way to go if I continue this,” Lacey commented.

Her friend and support crew, Natalie O’Neill does a little weight lifting but won’t be getting up on stage.

“I compete with the girl in the mirror,” Natalie smiled.

Lacey takes it seriously, but has amateur status and won’t qualify for professional competition.

“This is just for fun,” she clarified.

After a lot of pumping up she lines up and is called up on stage.

“The judges will judge us based on our posing. It depends on what classification you’re in. I’m in figure. They will ask me to do a front pose, a back pose and then two side poses and they will compare me to the other women that are competing next to me, and then we’ll come back this evening and they’ll let us know whether we placed our not,” Lace explained.

This show has been a sacrifice because:

“I have a seven year old, I have a ten year old and a twelve year old, and right now my son’s playing flag football and my daughter’s on the soccer field and so I’m missing all of that,” Lacey revealed.

She’s at their practices, but she’s not sure if she can bring herself to keep competing. But this is living a dream for her so she takes a seat and watches the others wondering how her kids and she will fare against the competition.

This is the second year it’s been held in Longview. Last time it was a regional qualifier, but this time around it’s a qualifier for nationals.

Lacy was entered in three events.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved