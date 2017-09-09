City of Lindale aiming to become the entertainment destination of East Texas

The City of Lindale wants to become the entertainment destination of East Texas.

This weekend they're hosting the first Big Texas Festival featuring dozens of music artists and five performance stages.

"It’s sort of like South by Southwest we like to call it North by Northeast. But it’s all within the 30-acre spot here," said Ty Phelps, Owner of Love and War in Texas.



City leaders said it's events like this that draw people into Lindale.



"We've had in excess of 5 to 6 thousand people at all the different events. So it has a big economic impact on the city. People come here, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores," said Seong MacLaren, Lindale Tourism Director.



"The soil here really grows the music business for sure. We've got Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves and all the wonderful talent from here," Phelps said.



Officials said they plan to keep building to accommodate the growing town.



"Loft apartments are underway and being constructed right now and we have so many new businesses in our downtown area,” MacLaren said.



No matter the growth, they said Lindale will always feel like home.



“We still have an intimate hometown feel, country living. And yet we are an up and coming music destination and art destination,” Maclaren said.

The Big Texas Fest wraps up Sunday. Tickets are available at the door for $30.

