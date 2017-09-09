Opposing teams honor family of Rains football player who died after practice

Two teams united Friday to honor a 9th-grade football player who died after collapsing during practice.

According to Rains County Superintendent John Rouse, high school freshman Marion Olivarez collapsed while participating in non-contact activities at football practice Monday morning.

Olivarez was taken by CareFlight to the hospital in Greenville where he later died.

On Friday, the Rains football team played against Cooper High School in their first game since Olivarez' death.

Representatives from both teams united on the 50-yard line and presented the Olivarez family with helmets autographed by members of both teams and a jersey with Olivarez' number.

