Opposing teams honor family of Rains football player who died after practice

A Smith County home is a total loss after an early morning fire Saturday.More >>
A Smith County home is a total loss after an early morning fire Saturday.More >>
The weather is perfect to be outside and East Texas dog lovers are celebrating the first anniversary of Sunrise Paw Park.More >>
The weather is perfect to be outside and East Texas dog lovers are celebrating the first anniversary of Sunrise Paw Park.More >>
The City of Lindale wants to become the entertainment destination of East Texas.More >>
The City of Lindale wants to become the entertainment destination of East Texas.More >>
Two East Texas school districts could be involved in legal proceedings and an investigation by the University Interscholastic League after an altercation that occurred following a Friday high school football game.More >>
Two East Texas school districts could be involved in legal proceedings and an investigation by the University Interscholastic League after an altercation that occurred following a Friday high school football game.More >>
Two teams united Friday to honor a 9th-grade football player who died after collapsing during practice.More >>
Two teams united Friday to honor a 9th-grade football player who died after collapsing during practice.More >>