Sunrise Paw Park celebrates anniversary

The weather is perfect to be outside and East Texas dog lovers are celebrating the first anniversary of Sunrise Paw Park.

The Tyler Police Department’s K-9 unit even joined in the celebration. Organizers said the Tyler park is the only off-leash dog park in East Texas and it's become a destination for owners and their pets

"There is a tremendous amount of apartments here that don't have yards or people that don't have a lot of dogs in the neighborhood for them to socialize with," said Jeff Larry, Owner East Texas Bark &Bath.

The dog park is completely dependent on donations to stay in operation. It's located off County Road 166 in south Tyler.

