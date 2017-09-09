Smith County home a total loss after house fire

A Smith County home is total loss after an early morning fire Saturday morning.

It happened in the 18-thousand block of County Road 4104 around 1:30 a.m.

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy said there were three people inside the home at the time of the fire. She said one resident smelled smoke and all the people inside were able to evacuate.

According to McCoy there was one dog and four cats unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

