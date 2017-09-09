Two East Texas school districts in potential UIL investigation after Friday football game altercation

Two East Texas school districts could be involved in legal proceedings and an investigation by the University Interscholastic League after an altercation following a football game Friday.

A play in the final seconds of the game resulted in Cushing's 22 to 20 win over Hawkins.

According to Cushing Superintendent Michael Davis, after they scored the winning touchdown, players and coaches rushed the field. They received a penalty for coming on the field in celebration but then the referee revoked the penalty because the game was officially over.

The two teams then met on the 50-yard line for the traditional congratulatory line. Davis said that to his knowledge a verbal altercation took place in this line between one of the Hawkins ISD assistant coaches and one of the Cushing ISD assistant coaches.

According to HISD Superintendent Morris Lyon, he believed that his coaches responded in a manner to protect their students.

After speaking with coaches, students and officials after the football game, Lyons said legal action will be pursued against Cushing team's personnel.

He also said that they will file a sanctions request with the UIL Executive Director.

Davis said they will also be contacting the UIL so that they can be a third party mediator in this situation.

"There will be a dispute on who was at fault," said Davis.

Davis said he will reviewing all the information he has been given and will come to a decision on what action to take on Monday.

Lyon did not immediately respond to KLTV's request for further comment.

