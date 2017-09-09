Hawkins ISD pursuing legal action against Cushing ISD after Friday football game

Hawkins ISD will be pursuing legal action against Cushing ISD after an incident Friday night.

According to HISD Superintendent Morris Lyon, after speaking with coaches, students and officials after the football game against Cushing, legal action will be pursued against Cushing team's personnel.

The superintendent said he believed that the coaches responded in a manner to protect their students. He also said that they will file a sanctions request with the UIL Executive Director against Cushing ISD.

Details regarding the incident that took place Friday are limited. Stay with KLTV for updates.

