East Texas mom meets recipient of late daughter's lungs, together they raise organ donation awareness

After a deadly wreck, Kimber Spinks says that the desire to honor her daughter's memory affects all of her decisions, but it's a decision her daughter made while she was alive that was honorable all on its own.

Admiring art pieces created by her daughter, Kimber points to an unfinished drawing.

“I just left it on this board because it reminded me of something she was working on,” says Kimber. In June 2016 Kendall Spinks was on her way home when her car veered off the road on Highway 155. She died five days later.



"Kendall was a bright, shining light,” says Kimber. “She was a cheerleader, very active, very artistic and just a unique soul."



After her daughter's death, Kimber agreed to organ donation, but she says the decision was one Kendall made on her own.



"She said 'what is this mom, do I want to do this?'” says Kimber. “We talked about it a little bit and I said 'do you?' and she goes 'yeah, yeah.'"



For Selwa Mitchell, who had been battling cystic fibrosis since age three, Kendall’s decision saved her life.



"June 25, 2016, my lungs took their last breath for me,” says Selwa. “I was able to get a lung transplant, and at the time I didn't know whose lungs I was getting, but I was very thankful for my donor."



Selwa was so thankful that she decided to reach out to Kendall’s mother, and on August 9, the two met for the first time.



"I was shaking to the point where we cried and we laughed, and I just felt like I knew her already,” says Selwa. “She was like 'girl, you have my DNA in you.'"



Since then, Selwa and Kimber have made it their mission to spread awareness about organ donation.



"It's so important, and so few people really understand,” says Kimber “It's not something we talk about, and too many people are dying on the waiting list."



Together Selwa and Kimber hope to encourage more people to express their wishes in regards to organ donation, because since Kendall did, she saved a life.

Selwa is currently undergoing treatment to stop her body from rejecting Kendall’s lungs, but says she's determined to keep fighting and hopes to keep Kendall’s light alive.

