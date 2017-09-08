East Texas mom and recipient of her late daughters lungs come together, raise awareness about organ donation

After a deadly wreak, Kimber Spinks says that the desire to honor her daughters memory affects all of her decisions but, it's a decision her daughter made while she was alive that was honorable all on its own.

Admiring art pieces created by her daughter, Kimber points to an unfinished drawing.

“I just left it on this board because it reminded me of something she was working on,” says Kimber. In June 2016 Kendall Spinks was on her way home when her car veered off the road on Highway155, she died 5 days later.



"Kendall was a bright shining light,” says Kimber. “She was a cheerleader very active, very artistic and just a unique soul."



After her daughter's death Kimber agreed to organ donation but she says the decision was one Kendall made on her own.



"She said what is this mom do I want to do this,” says Kimber. “We talked about it a little bit and I said do you and she goes yeah yeah."



For Selwa Mitchell, who had been battling cystic fibrosis since age 3, Kendall’s decision saved her life.



"June 25th 2016 my lungs took their last breath for me,” says Selwa. “I was able to get a lung transplant and at the time I didn't know whose lungs I was getting but I was very thankful for my donor."



Selwa was so thankful that she decided to reach out to Kendall’s mother and on august 9th the two met for the first time.



"I was shaking to the point where we cried and we laughed and I just felt like I knew her already,” says Selwa. “She was like girl, you have my DNA in you."



Since then Selwa and Kimber have made it their mission to spread awareness about organ donation.



"It's so important and so few people really understand,” says Kimber “It's not something we talk about and too many people are dying on the waiting list."



Together Selwa and Kimber hope to encourage more people to express their wishes in regards to organ donation, because since Kendall did, she saved a life.

Selwa is currently undergoing treatment to stop her body from rejecting Kendall’s lungs but, says she's determined to keep fighting and hopes to keep Kendall’s light alive.

