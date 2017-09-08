DPS identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 31, near County Road 236

DPS has identified the woman killed in a fatal wreck Friday night.

According to DPS, around 8:20 p.m., they responded auto-pedestrian wreck on Hwy 31, near County Road 236.

DPS said the deceased has been identified as Auzie Manning Campbell,89, of Tyler. Campbell was pronounced by Judge Shamburger, her body was taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home.

Preliminary investigation shows Ms. Campbell may have been crossing the street in an effort to retrieve her mail when she was struck by a 2006 Honda mini-van.

The driver of the minivan has not been identified. Stay with KLTV for updates.

