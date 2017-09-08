DPS: Fatal auto-pedestrian wreck on Hwy 31, near County Road 236

DPS is in route to a fatal auto-pedestrian wreck on Hwy 31.

According to DPS, around 8:20 p.m. they were dispatched to the area near County Road 236, also known as Mauldin Road, on Highway 31.

DPS said traffic is being diverted onto County Road 236. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.