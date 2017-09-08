2 arrested in Smith County injury to a child case

From the Smith County Sheriff's Office

On August 27, 2017 at approximately 11:51 PM, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Child Protective Services to report a suspected incident of child abuse. Smith County Sheriff deputies were advised that a 15 month old child had been admitted to a local hospital with severe injuries that were consistent with abuse. The child was later transferred to a Dallas hospital to undergo surgery.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Child Crimes detectives began an investigation. Detectives through their investigation, were able to locate witnesses and identify suspects. Both suspects were interviewed and detectives were able to develop probable cause to secure arrest warrants for both individuals.

On September 6, an arrest warrant was issued for Terral Deshon Carter B/M/26, for Injury to a Child/Serious Bodily Injury a 1st Degree Felony. Carter was arrested and placed in the Smith County Jail.

On September 7, a second arrest warrant was issued for Taylor Nicole Skinner B/F/24, for Injury to a Child by Omission, a State Jail Felony. Skinner was also arrested and transported to the Smith County Jail.

The child underwent surgery to repair injuries suffered and is currently hospitalized but is recovering.