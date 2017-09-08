Kilgore guard activated for deployment

Loved ones said goodbye as an East Texas guard battalion is being deployed overseas. The Texas guard 144th is being deployed to North Africa.

The City of Kilgore and other East Texans banded together to give the soldiers a thank you and a grateful farewell.



With packs loaded and all preparations made, guardsmen of the 3rd battalion, 144th infantry on Kilgore, do what soldiers have done for generations.

wait for deployment.



"Many of the guardsmen wives were pregnant; some came in with two-week-old babies. And to watch those little kids hold onto their daddies pulled at

your heart-strings," said Julie Beck, who organized a send-off for the battalion.



"When the phone rings at 2 in the morning, you don't know when you'll see them again. And I know what these troops are going through because I've

been there, done that," said Vietnam veteran and guard supporter Rick Homer.



Many attended a party held for the unit the night before.

Activated for 18 months deployment to North Africa, the nature of the mission they can't divulge.



"They were happy, but you know it was in the back of their minds that this may be the last photo I ever get with my soldier, my husband, my brother, my son," says Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin.



For many, they leave behind spouses and children, something a previous generation has experience with.



"I saw a couple sitting across from us. The wife, I said I wanted to go speak to them, because she just had that look of...again, I know they need

somebody to talk to," said Judy Homer.



t's those that the Longview Vietnam Veterans Association has pledged to help financially.



"Being gone that long, that's going to take a massive toll on the families. And what else can I do except try to support them and their families. If their family needs anything, all they have to do is let us know," Rick says.



The T-patcher’s have a rich history going back to the drive through Italy in World War II, and their deployment is a matter of East Texas pride.



"We identify with them. They're part of our community and we wanted to show them how much they meant to us, give them a good send-off. The community really cares about them," Spradlin says.

The guardsmen embarked on their deployment at 6:30 Friday evening. Kilgore volunteers say they plan to send care packages to the guard members every month while they're on deployment.





Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.





