Over three decades with Gregg County Fair and he still rides the rides

Billy Clay said he'd run the fair for two years, and that was thirty years ago.

The Gregg County Fair has been around since 1949 and it’s going again starting September 8. Mr. Gregg County Fair, also known as Fair General Manager Billy Clay, told us why he has been running the show for over three decades.

The closer it gets to fair time, the more he’s on the phone, but he did it to himself.

“Oh well, you being in Florida, you’ve got a little rain coming down, I promise you,” Clay said on the phone to a vendor.

“I said I’d do two [years] and I’ve done thirty-six,” Clay relayed.

I managed to get him away from the office for a few minutes so he could give me a little tour of the grounds.

“We’ve got four or five brand new rides. They broke down in Paris coming in, they’re getting in a little late right now but they all will be up and running,” said Clay.

It’s always something with vendors, or the rides.

“Actually we’ve got one stuck down by Beaumont,” Clay revealed.

That ride was sitting in eight feet of flood water, and might not make it.

“We’ll go on with one ride short but that’s okay,” Clay said.

Even one short, there are over thirty rides; things like:

“Zero Gravity. When you get off that you’ll never walk straight again in your life,” Clay stated.

“Is that guaranteed?” I asked him.

“Yes.”

“Do you ride the rides?” I asked Clay.

“Yes,” he replied.

“What’s your favorite?”

“Well, I have four grandkids, the first thing I rode was the merry-go-round,” Clay admitted.

I thought we might take his favorite for a spin, but it wasn’t up yet. He says there are always new rides coming out, but even with the classics, there’s better lighting.

“All these rides now are LED lights, and I can remember when we just had light bulbs out here,” Clay stated.

But it’s not the progress that makes him stay on. It’s the smiles on the kids' faces, but he says you’ll know when he really is done with the fair.

“You see me walking down the midway with a fishing pole on my back, Don’t worry about it. Billy’s going fishing, and I ain’t coming back,” Clay added.

Until then you’ll find him on his cart, or maybe at the office, but even after he leaves the fair, he’ll be back for a ride on the carousel with his great grandkids.

Clay has decided that hurricane evacuees and their families can get in the gate for free all week with identification showing residency in affected areas. That doesn’t include the rides though. The fair goes for nine evenings starting today.

