City of Marshall to hold donation drive for Harvey victims

The City of Marshall is coming together to host a donation drive for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The drive will take place September 12 – 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, located at 601 South Grove Street.

Items requested for donations include sheetrock screws, sheetrock mud, sheetrock tape, any tools that can help with repairs – hammers, saws, crow bar, power drills, etc.- masks, gloves, mold killer, bleach, Clorox wipes, vinegar, fabric softener, laundry detergent, plastic tubs, and tarps.

Anyone who would like to take part in donating will be able to pull their vehicles through the fire station bays, where the City of Marshall firefighters will take the donations.

According to the Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Pritchard, the donations will be taken to Orange County. “We are working with the Orange County Office of Emergency Management. They have designated Eastgate United Pentecostal Church as a distribution point for supplies,” said Pritchard.

