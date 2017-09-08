Technology developed in East Texas benefiting responders preppin - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Technology developed in East Texas benefiting responders prepping for Irma

By Francesca Washington, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KLTV Staff) Source: KLTV Staff)
Source: KLTV Staff) Source: KLTV Staff)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A technology developed here in East Texas is benefiting first responders bracing for Hurricane Irma.
The Genesis Group, based in Tyler, created a mapping system that helps first responders get to the scenes of an emergency faster.

"There's mandatory evacuations going on throughout the region. So we can also see where those alerts are from the national weather service," said Chad Richey, Genesis Pulse Product manager.

The Genesis Group here in Tyler has developed a dispatching software called Genesis Pulse.

Product manager Chad Richey said it's used in cities nationwide. He said the goal is help dispatchers see what all is going on and make the best decisions when directing units.

"So pulse fills several of those voids within the dispatching environment locate the closest most appropriate unit to a call or pending incident," Richey said.

The software also has a weather overlay. Dispatchers in south Texas were able to view as Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

"They are able to watch this entire event in the Pulse screen without having to use different resources and potentially miss something or miss a call that's pending," Richey said.

Richey said the technology is crucial when lives are on the line.

"We bring weather into the existing platform. Being an all in one solution for the dispatch personnel and administrative staff that is trying to make real time decisions. And some of those real time decisions involve life and death," Richey said.

The Genesis Pulse is also tied to the WAZE app, so dispatchers have real time traffic updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • TMB disciplines 38 physicians at August meeting

    TMB disciplines 38 physicians at August meeting

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:50:42 GMT
    (Source: Gregg County Jail)(Source: Gregg County Jail)

    On August 25, 2017, the Board and William Kenneth Huff, M.D., entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing, terminating the suspension of his license, publicly reprimanding him, and placing him under the following terms.

    More >>

    On August 25, 2017, the Board and William Kenneth Huff, M.D., entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing, terminating the suspension of his license, publicly reprimanding him, and placing him under the following terms.

    More >>

  • Cherokee County K-9 Officer laid to rest

    Cherokee County K-9 Officer laid to rest

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:53:54 GMT
    A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer dog has passed away.  She was born November 2007 in Poland and came to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office from Jackson, Mississippi. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office used her as a Narcotic detection dog and for other community policing duties. Sara retired in November 2016 after an ACL surgery that was performed due to injuries on the job.  During retirement, she enjoyed life as a pet with Detective Brent Dic...More >>
    A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer dog has passed away.  She was born November 2007 in Poland and came to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office from Jackson, Mississippi. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office used her as a Narcotic detection dog and for other community policing duties. Sara retired in November 2016 after an ACL surgery that was performed due to injuries on the job.  During retirement, she enjoyed life as a pet with Detective Brent Dic...More >>

  • Smith County man pleads guilty to arson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

    Smith County man pleads guilty to arson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:44:46 GMT
    Matthew Dutton (Source: Smith County jail)Matthew Dutton (Source: Smith County jail)

    A 35-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

    More >>

    A 35-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly