Technology developed in East Texas benefiting responders prepping for Irma

A technology developed here in East Texas is benefiting first responders bracing for Hurricane Irma.

The Genesis Group, based in Tyler, created a mapping system that helps first responders get to the scenes of an emergency faster.



"There's mandatory evacuations going on throughout the region. So we can also see where those alerts are from the national weather service," said Chad Richey, Genesis Pulse Product manager.



The Genesis Group here in Tyler has developed a dispatching software called Genesis Pulse.



Product manager Chad Richey said it's used in cities nationwide. He said the goal is help dispatchers see what all is going on and make the best decisions when directing units.



"So pulse fills several of those voids within the dispatching environment locate the closest most appropriate unit to a call or pending incident," Richey said.



The software also has a weather overlay. Dispatchers in south Texas were able to view as Hurricane Harvey made landfall.



"They are able to watch this entire event in the Pulse screen without having to use different resources and potentially miss something or miss a call that's pending," Richey said.



Richey said the technology is crucial when lives are on the line.



"We bring weather into the existing platform. Being an all in one solution for the dispatch personnel and administrative staff that is trying to make real time decisions. And some of those real time decisions involve life and death," Richey said.



The Genesis Pulse is also tied to the WAZE app, so dispatchers have real time traffic updates.

