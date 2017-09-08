DPS Officers Association seeking help for officers affected by H - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS Officers Association seeking help for officers affected by Harvey

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
DPS officers assist with Hurricane Harvey rescues. (Source DPS Facebook Page) DPS officers assist with Hurricane Harvey rescues. (Source DPS Facebook Page)
TEXAS -

The Department of Public Safety Officers Association is seeking help for officers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

During the storm several officers throughout the state worked around the clock to assist those in need including over a hundred who were being affected by the storm themselves. In some cases officers were helping keep others safe while their property was destroyed and their families were ordered to evacuate.  Lieutenant Jimmy Jackson, the association’s vice president, explains why this fundraiser is necessary.

“We have members in our association, some have lost everything,” Says Jackson “There's no way we can raise enough money to make it where nobody has any out of pocket expense, we're just trying to ease the burden a little bit."

Monetary donations can be made online at the associations YouCaring.Com page. They can also be mailed to 5821 Airport Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752.  

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

  Technology developed in East Texas benefiting responders prepping for Irma

    A technology developed here in East Texas is benefiting first responders bracing for Hurricane Irma. 

  TMB disciplines 38 physicians at August meeting

    On August 25, 2017, the Board and William Kenneth Huff, M.D., entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing, terminating the suspension of his license, publicly reprimanding him, and placing him under the following terms.

  Cherokee County K-9 Officer laid to rest

    A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer dog has passed away.  She was born November 2007 in Poland and came to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office from Jackson, Mississippi. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office used her as a Narcotic detection dog and for other community policing duties. Sara retired in November 2016 after an ACL surgery that was performed due to injuries on the job.  During retirement, she enjoyed life as a pet with Detective Brent Dic...
