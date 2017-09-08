DPS Officers Association seeking help for officers affected by Harvey

The Department of Public Safety Officers Association is seeking help for officers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

During the storm several officers throughout the state worked around the clock to assist those in need including over a hundred who were being affected by the storm themselves. In some cases officers were helping keep others safe while their property was destroyed and their families were ordered to evacuate. Lieutenant Jimmy Jackson, the association’s vice president, explains why this fundraiser is necessary.

“We have members in our association, some have lost everything,” Says Jackson “There's no way we can raise enough money to make it where nobody has any out of pocket expense, we're just trying to ease the burden a little bit."

Monetary donations can be made online at the associations YouCaring.Com page. They can also be mailed to 5821 Airport Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.