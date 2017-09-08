Lemon-blueberry Eton Mess by RITUAL in Jacksonville

Whitney Graham Carter, owner of RITUAL in downtown Jacksonville, shares a popular dessert, straight from Great Britain: Eton Mess.

RITUAL on Facebook

Eton Mess

Serves 6-10

Meringues:

6 egg whites

1 1/3 super fine sugar found at Fresh grocery

1/4 t cream of tarter

Whip egg whites with cream of tarter until fluffy then add sugar slowly and whip on high for ten minutes. Should be shiny an stiff peaks.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.

For giant meringues, take large serving spoonful and divide in 6-10 equal portions. Place large dollop of meringue on parchment and press back of spoon in center to make a bowl.

Bake place in oven then turn off oven and leave overnight.

Lemon curd:

Mix:

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

Zest of lemon

1 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup butter, melted

Stir over low heat and add lemon juice and melted butter slowly until thickens and store in icebox.

Blueberry compote:

1 lb blueberries

1/3 C sugar

2/3 C water

Lemon zest

Make simple syrup by combining and bringing to boil sugar and water and then add berries and lemon zest. Continue to stir over medium heat until thickens. Cool and store in icebox.

Additional ingredients needed:

Sliced strawberries

Whipped cream

Mint

Meringue crumbles

Gold flakes

Assemble:

Take meringue bowl and fill with lemon curd, a scoop of blueberry compote, sliced fresh strawberries, whipped cream, meringue crumbles and gold flakes. Then, garnish with fresh mint.

Sink your teeth into a dream!