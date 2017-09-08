TMB disciplines 38 physicians at August meeting - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TMB disciplines 38 physicians at August meeting

From the Texas Medical Board: 

Huff, William Kenneth, M.D., Lic. No. F9597, Quitman - On August 25, 2017, the Board and William Kenneth Huff, M.D., entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing, terminating the suspension of his license, publicly reprimanding him, and placing him under the following terms: limit his practice to a group or institutional setting approved by the Board; shall not care for or treat females under the age of 21; have a chaperone present during physical exams of female patients; within one year complete the professional boundaries course offered by the California San Diego Physician Assessment and Clinical Education (PACE) program; within 30 days receive care and treatment from Board approved psychiatrist no less than once a month and follow all recommendations for care and treatment; and pay an administrative penalty of $10,000. The Board found Dr. Huff pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of selling, distributing, and displaying harmful material to a minor and was sentenced to two years’ probation. This order resolves a formal complaint filed at the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

Related:  Former ETMC doctor indicted for child indecency 

