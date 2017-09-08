Gregg County fair information

A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer dog has passed away. She was born November 2007 in Poland and came to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office from Jackson, Mississippi. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office used her as a Narcotic detection dog and for other community policing duties. Sara retired in November 2016 after an ACL surgery that was performed due to injuries on the job. During retirement, she enjoyed life as a pet with Detective Brent Dic...

