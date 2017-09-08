DPS Officers Association Fundraiser information - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS Officers Association Fundraiser information

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
DPS Officers Association Fundraiser-

Whenever weather disasters strike Texas, among the premier first responders are our Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Association (DPSOA) Members which includes Texas Troopers, Special Agents, Texas Rangers and Communications Specialists.  Our DPSOA members live throughout the state, including the area affected by the Hurricane Harvey disaster.  Many of our members have sustained a wide range of losses, from minor damage to their homes or vehicles, to total losses of their homes, autos, and belongings. There are so many suffering through this tragedy...let's not forget these brave men and women working to help others.

Click here for further information: https://www.youcaring.com/texasdpstroopersfoundationinc501c3-930480

