Cherokee County K-9 Officer laid to rest

On August 25, 2017, the Board and William Kenneth Huff, M.D., entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing, terminating the suspension of his license, publicly reprimanding him, and placing him under the following terms.More >>
A 35-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
The Gregg County Fair opens at 6 p.m. tonight.
KLTV 7's Jamey Boyum has a special preview for you.More >>
Jefferson Davis Thompson of Longview was arrested Thursday on 3 warrants for indecency with a child.More >>
