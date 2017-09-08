Smith County man pleads guilty to arson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

A Smith County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, after pleading guilty to arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, Matthew R. Dutton, 35, of Flint, pleaded guilty at the 7th District Judge Kerry Russell’s Court.

Dutton was arrested on May 1st by Smith County sheriff deputies after reports that he assaulted his girlfriend with a knife and setting fire to his single-wide mobile home, according to the Fire Marshal's office.

An investigation later determined the fire to be arson. The fire marshal’s office stated that the total fire destruction of the home was caused when the bed was set on fire.

During the investigation, Dutton’s girlfriend told officials he was intoxicated when he injured her with a knife and would not allow her to leave the home, according to the Smith County fire marshal’s office.

It was until about three hours later that Dutton’s girlfriend was able to sneak out of the home and call for help.

