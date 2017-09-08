Longview man arrested for indecency with a child - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview man arrested for indecency with a child

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A Longview man has been arrested for three counts of indecency with a child.

According to records, Jefferson Davis Thompson, 34, was arrested on Thursday for the three warrants out of the 124th District Court in Gregg County.

An arrest record refers to the incidents of indecency with a child taking place in January and February of 2017.

Thompson was arrested after the grand jury indictments were handed down, according to the arrest records. 

His bonds total $150,000. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • TMB disciplines 38 physicians at August meeting

    TMB disciplines 38 physicians at August meeting

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:50:42 GMT
    (Source: Gregg County Jail)(Source: Gregg County Jail)

    On August 25, 2017, the Board and William Kenneth Huff, M.D., entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing, terminating the suspension of his license, publicly reprimanding him, and placing him under the following terms.

    More >>

    On August 25, 2017, the Board and William Kenneth Huff, M.D., entered into an Agreed Order on Formal Filing, terminating the suspension of his license, publicly reprimanding him, and placing him under the following terms.

    More >>

  • Cherokee County K-9 Officer laid to rest

    Cherokee County K-9 Officer laid to rest

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:53:54 GMT
    A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer dog has passed away.  She was born November 2007 in Poland and came to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office from Jackson, Mississippi. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office used her as a Narcotic detection dog and for other community policing duties. Sara retired in November 2016 after an ACL surgery that was performed due to injuries on the job.  During retirement, she enjoyed life as a pet with Detective Brent Dic...More >>
    A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer dog has passed away.  She was born November 2007 in Poland and came to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office from Jackson, Mississippi. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office used her as a Narcotic detection dog and for other community policing duties. Sara retired in November 2016 after an ACL surgery that was performed due to injuries on the job.  During retirement, she enjoyed life as a pet with Detective Brent Dic...More >>

  • Smith County man pleads guilty to arson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

    Smith County man pleads guilty to arson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:44:46 GMT
    Matthew Dutton (Source: Smith County jail)Matthew Dutton (Source: Smith County jail)

    A 35-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

    More >>

    A 35-year-old Flint man pleaded guilty to arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly