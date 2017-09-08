Longview man arrested for indecency with a child

A Longview man has been arrested for three counts of indecency with a child.

According to records, Jefferson Davis Thompson, 34, was arrested on Thursday for the three warrants out of the 124th District Court in Gregg County.

An arrest record refers to the incidents of indecency with a child taking place in January and February of 2017.

Thompson was arrested after the grand jury indictments were handed down, according to the arrest records.

His bonds total $150,000.

