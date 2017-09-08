Driver taken to hospital in Longview wreck after SUV rear ends box truck twice

Longview Police say the driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital after rear ending a box truck twice.

The wreck was reported at West Hawkins Parkway and Bill Owens Parkway Friday morning.

The driver of the SUV reportedly rear ended a box truck, backed his SUV up, and rear ended the truck again. The driver of the SUV then put his vehicle in reverse and backed into a wooded area.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

Longview Police tell KLTV the driver had to be restrained and put into an ambulance with an officer escort.

According to a witness, the driver of the SUV made a lane change and ran into the box truck and was hung on the box truck's bumper.

At this time it is not known if the driver suffered from a medical condition. Injuries are not known.

