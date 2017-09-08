Wreck blocks southbound lanes of Hwy 69 north of Lindale

A two-vehicle wreck is causing delays for commuters traveling south on Highway 69 north of Lindale.

According to authorities just after 7:20 a.m., two vehicles collided on Highway 69 near County Road 452 in northern Smith County. The wreck caused a significant amount of damage to the guardrail.

Southbound traffic is blocked and emergency crews are rerouting traffic onto the inside shoulder.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Motorists traveling between Mineola and Lindale should expect delays.

