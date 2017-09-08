Friday's Weather: Sunny and nice. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s

Happy Friday, East Texas! Another cool start with temperatures back in the 50s this morning. More sunshine today with light easterly winds. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 80s with low humidity. This beautiful weather will continue right through the weekend. Saturday expect mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and warm into the mid 80s by afternoon. Sunday, more sunshine with afternoon temperatures back in the mid 80s. Next week looks nice and warm. North winds keep the humidity at bay for the first half of the week. Lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. By the end of next week, winds will turn out of the south and southeast, which will bring in the higher humidity and warm temperatures back to near normal.

