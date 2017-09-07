Whitehouse defeats Chapel Hill; John Tyler excited for home opener

Whitehouse and Chapel Kill kicked off Week 2 of the high school football season in style on Thursday night at Rose stadium. The Lake Tyler rivals are the opening game of the 14th annual Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic.

Both the Wildcats and Bulldogs entered the matchup at 1-0 on the year, and the all-time series between the two programs is knotted

at 14 wins apiece with two ties.

Whitehouse though has dominated Chapel Hill of late by winning five in a row and the Wildcats added to their streak by defeating the Bulldogs 28 to 14.



Running back Clayton Cook had three rushing touchdowns and quarterback Jake Clemons connected with wide receiver Cameron Cantrell for the Wildcats other score of the night. Chapel Hill actually scored first when Khalan Griffin busted a long run to the house.

In the second game of the classic Friday night, 13th ranked John Tyler is set to host Ennis for its home opener. The Lions are coming off a 49 to 13 blowout win over Plano West where they rushed for over 500 yards.

The one stat that wont fly moving forward is the six turnovers JT committed. First year quarterback Devlen Woods threw two interceptions and the running backs fumbled four times.

Head coach Ricklan Holmes was pleased with the running game overall, but is harping on ball security this week.



