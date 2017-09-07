Tyler photographers offering free photo session for Harvey evacuees

Photographers in East Texas are using their skills to create a positive memory for Hurricane Harvey evacuees. The group is offering free photo sessions for evacuees staying in Tyler.

"I was very upset that we were not going to be home in time to have new born photos," said Harvey evacuee Becky Thomas.



Becky and Nathaniel Thomas and their three boys are from Beaumont. Becky gave birth to Ian on August 28.



"He was expected to come Monday and so were the flood waters," she said.



Becky said they were able to make it to a Beaumont hospital as Harvey hit.



"They had actually lost power the night before. They were afraid they were going to have to turn us away," Becky Thomas said.



After two days at the hospital they evacuated to Tyler.



"In a small hotel; it is close and fun," she said.



Through a social media post, the family was able to connect with Callynth Finney, a Tyler photographer looking to encourage Harvey evacuees.



"At a time when people have lost all their earthly belongings," Finney said.



Over the weekend, she partnered with other local artists and visited hotels to photograph evacuees.



"Some of the people that we've encountered mentioned that they had never had professional photography done before," Finney said.



Thomas said she and her family never wanted for anything because of the generosity of strangers like Finney.



"I was overwhelmed with joy just thinking how we had been blessed this whole time,” Thomas said.



Finney says it's in times of devastation that "we're reminded of what's really important which is relationships."



The Thomas family said they are staying in Tyler until clean water is available. Finney said all the hotels in Tyler have been contacted about the free photo sessions, so evacuees who are interested can get her information from hotel management.

