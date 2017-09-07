Florida governor orders all public schools, state colleges, universities to close September 8-11

In anticipation of Hurricane Irma's strike on the state, Florida Governor Rick Scott has ordered all schools and state offices to remain closed Friday through Monday. Scott says every available building needs to be available for staging and sheltering Florida citizens.
His full statement follows.
Today, Governor Rick Scott is directing all public K-12 schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices to close Friday, September 8 – Monday, September 11.
Governor Scott said, “Today, I am directing the closure of all public schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices for their normal activities effective Friday through Monday, to ensure we have every space available for sheltering and staging. Floridians are facing a life-threatening storm in Hurricane Irma, and every family must prepare to evacuate. Our state’s public schools serve a vital role in our communities as shelters for displaced residents and staging areas for hurricane recovery efforts. Closing public schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices will provide local and state emergency officials the flexibility necessary to support shelter and emergency response efforts.”
For detailed shelter information, visit www.fldoe.org/irma and www.floridadisaster.org/info.
