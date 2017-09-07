Tyler leaders hold ribbon cutting for Innovation Pipeline - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler leaders hold ribbon cutting for Innovation Pipeline

By Francesca Washington, Multi-Media Journalist
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Tyler Innovation Pipeline officially opened Thursday, with a ribbon cutting event.
 City leaders say the Innovation Pipeline is not just a place, but a network of people who embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and community.

The facility has spaces for workshops, mentoring, and business development. The Innovation Pipeline is also working to transition into a non-profit organization.

