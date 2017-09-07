Former U.S. presidents create 'One America Appeal' to raise money for storm recovery

A two-vehicle wreck is causing delays for commuters traveling south on Highway 69 north of Lindale.More >>
A two-vehicle wreck is causing delays for commuters traveling south on Highway 69 north of Lindale.More >>
Photographers in East Texas are using their skill to create a positive memory for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.More >>
Photographers in East Texas are using their skill to create a positive memory for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.More >>
Whitehouse and Chapel Kill kicked off Week 2 of the high school football season in style on Thursday night at Rose stadium. The Lake Tyler rivals are the opening game of the 14th annual Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic.More >>
Whitehouse and Chapel Kill kicked off Week 2 of the high school football season in style on Thursday night at Rose stadium. The Lake Tyler rivals are the opening game of the 14th annual Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic.More >>
The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents on East Neches Street from Park Avenue to Lakeview Avenue.More >>
The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents on East Neches Street from Park Avenue to Lakeview Avenue.More >>
The Tyler Innovation Pipeline officially opened Thursday, with a ribbon cutting event.More >>
The Tyler Innovation Pipeline officially opened Thursday, with a ribbon cutting event.More >>