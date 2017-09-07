Lots of problems found during inspections

Our Raycom News Network can give you a unique perspective of Hurricane Irma and what's happening now to prepare. We have a new report for you tonight that brings you stories and images from our sister stations as they cover this major event.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will make sure you know exactly what's going on with Hurricane Irma and the weather where you live. Catch his new forecast from the First Alert Weather Center.
Bob Hallmark joins us tonight at 10 with a new Restaurant Report. He's running down the serious violations health inspectors found during their latest round of checking on East Texas eateries.
Week 2 Game Schedule:Friday Sept. 8More >>
A much-needed livestock necessity started its way south today, thanks to the efforts of East Texas law enforcement.More >>
An East Texas University’s campus police are investigating a case of indecent exposure.More >>
Whataburger is offering East Texans an appetizing opportunity to give back.More >>
More than four months after deadly tornadoes struck, the City of Canton is making improvements to their emergency notifications.More >>
