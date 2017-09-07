Hurricane Hunters describe what it's like flying into Irma

The Air Force's 53rd Reconnaissance Squadron, also known as the Hurricane Hunters, are tasked with the mission of flying into the very storms others are hoping to avoid. The Mississippi based squad has returned after they took off from Miami yesterday, flying into Irma.

"Currently were very busy here at the hurricane hunters we are flying three different storms," says Hurricane Hunter Lt. Sean Cross.



Hurricane Hunters currently have crews monitoring hurricanes Irma, Katia, and Jose. Lieutenant Sean Cross says flight crews will generally remain in the storm environment for about four hours.



"We have a deployed location which is in the island of Curacao just off the island of Venezuela, says Cross. “We have three aircrafts there with about 60 people and maintenance personnel and parts, they are currently flying Irma and Jose at the same time."



Major Kendall Dunn, a pilot with Hurricane Hunters, flew into Hurricane Irma yesterday.



"We wanted to make the first fix,” says Dunn. “We passed through the eye wall then exit the eyewall and continue to collect data the entire time while we were out there."



Dunn describes what it's like flying into a storm with Irma’s strength.



"The plane and the forces against it just push the limit of the aircraft,” says Dunn. “So you can feel the forces as we're going through were getting towards the eye its increasing the planes trying to ascend or climb and we're having to fight it add power reduce power it gets really difficult."



Despite the difficulties the data Hurricane Hunters collect can save cities millions.



"We've all seen the cone of uncertainty but us flying the missions we improve that cone and those tracks ten to thirty percent,” says Dunn. “So if you're talking about a million dollars to evacuate a coast line were saving 10 miles."

Starting Saturday additional crews will be flying into Hurricane Irma out of the air force base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

