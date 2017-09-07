TJC investigating after reports of indecent exposure on campus

Tyler Junior College released a statement Thursday evening, in regards to an investigation of indecent exposure.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at their main campus around 4:30 p.m. just outside of their OHPE faculty parking lot F-8.

The statement says three female victims claimed a white male exposed himself as they sat in a car.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and was seen exiting the campus in a tan four-door vehicle.

The suspect was described to be a white male with a slim build; they say he is approximately 6’ tall, and in his early 20s.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to TJC Campus Police at 903-510-222 or send a tip to 50911 – enter “tjctip” with a space and your message.

