Canton adding new emergency siren following April 29 tornadoes

More than four months after deadly tornadoes struck, the City of Canton is making improvements to their emergency notifications.

Canton City Council has approved $30,000 towards a new emergency siren. It will be placed in a residential neighborhood where many residents say they had trouble hearing the sirens on April 29.

According to Shawn Stewart, Canton mayor pro tem, the area is “densely populated with homes, a lot of newer homes… and it is kind of a dead spot”.



The city currently has 11 sirens, and the new one will come out of the “general fund that is designated for the fire department.”

Stewart says, “We've got all other areas of the city tucked away pretty good”.

An installation date has not yet been set.

The city police department tests their siren warning system the second Friday of every month at 2 p.m. If you cannot hear the siren from outside of your home, you should contact the Canton mayor's office.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.