East Texas Whataburgers join the Harvey relief effort

Whataburger is offering East Texans an appetizing opportunity to give back.

Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the company says, a full one hundred percent of the proceeds from customers' purchases will go towards the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. All 32 Whataburger locations in East Texas will be participating in the fundraiser.

"Harvey hit with such force and created so much heartache and everything,” says Billy Stark, Director of Operations for the East Texas Whataburger franchises. “We just wanted to try to provide a little bit of comfort and a little bit of help for those that are going to need it, because there is going to be a lot of need after everything dries out.”

The money raised will be donated to the East Texas Food Bank. The food bank will then use those funds to help those in need in the Houston and Beaumont areas.

