Restaurant Reports: 2 establishments get serious violations

Two East Texas establishments were given the most serious violations in the latest health department inspection period.





In Longview:

The Kroger Deli at 701 west Marshall Avenue.

Baked chicken was held too cold and had to be discarded.

Packaged cookie dough was left exposed and discarded.

Pre-cut meats were not date marked properly.

Toxic cleaners stored near food items.

Food contact surfaces needed cleaning.





Total demerits: 19



In Tyler:



Taco Bueno at 1305 South Southeast Loop 323.

Sticker residue on pans that had been washed and sanitized.

Fountain drink connections not properly cleaned and sanitized in self-serve station as well as drive thru station.

Employees observed using hand sanitizer in place of handwashing procedure after changing of gloves.

Multiple personal items stored inside of reach in warmer.

Kitchen area generally not clean. Gaskets on cooling units had slime built up around them. Floors, walls, and ceilings with debris and residue on them.



Total demerits: 15.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.





